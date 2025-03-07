Josh Heupel Breaks Down Tennessee Volunteers' Wide Receivers First Spring Practice
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel comments on his wide receiver group following Friday's spring practice
Tennessee lost many wide receivers to the transfer portal and also two receivers to the NFL Draft. This sent many Tennessee fans into a panic, as the Vols needed some more bodies at the WR position.
After the first spring practice of the season, Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel commented on his wide receiver group and all of the turnover they had.
“Opportunity exists, and really like the group, their physical traits, they’re big, they’re long, athletic, really intelligent football guys, really mature. They grasp onto what we’ve given them up until this point in a really, really good way. So they did a really nice job out there, made some plays. Excited about that group,” Heupel said.
Tennessee will look to have success out of this room this spring with plenty of new faces competing for a starting job.
