Josh Heupel 'Excited' About Newly Added Tennessee Football Transfers
Josh Heupel shared his excitement about transfer additions Sam Pendleton and Wendell Moe Jr.
The Tennessee Volunteers weren't as active in the transfer portal this offseason as many may have expected them to be, but they did add two key additions to the offensive line room in the form of Sam Pendleton and Wendell Moe Jr.
The Volunteers lost multiple key offensive linemen from a season ago and they needed to add some depth to the room. Pendleton transfered in from Notre Dame and Moe Jr. made the move from Arizona. Both are looking to be immediate impact players for the Volunteers and head coach Josh Heupel shared his excitement for both players on Tuesday.
"Both of them have experience," Heupel said. "They’re mature. As far as fitting into the culture of our program, the position room. They care about the guys around them. They compete extremely hard. They have the ability just, their physical makeup, to handle playing on the inside in this league. And both of them have done a nice job through the offseason and in the first five days understanding what we’re doing. There’s a lot of things going on. And when we’re playing in tempo, it’s happening really fast. Their understanding of what we’re doing at this point, really excited about it."
Pendleton and Moe Jr. are potential candidates to start at both guard spots this season. And with quarterback Nico Iamaleava back for another season, Tennessee will want as much protection for their star quarterback that they can get. Pendleton and Moe Jr. might be solutions in that area.
