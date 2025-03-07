Josh Heupel Shares Honest Early Enrollees Statement
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel shares an honest statement on his early enrollees on Friday after spring practice
Tennessee is back in action as Friday was the first spring practice of this off-season. With many top guys like David Sanders Jr and George MacIntyre already on campus, head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media about the early enrollees after being asked if the enrollees are more prepared than in past years.
“I don’t know that I necessarily feel that way,” Heupel said to the media. “I think the amount of mid-years, compared to a decade ago, that you have helps them get comfortable and assimilate to what’s going on as a collective group vs. maybe five guys that were coming in at that time. It feels like they’re with their class, which I think is a positive thing for them. The process that we go through during the winter I think helps give them a chance to continually grow into the lead-up of spring ball where day one it is day one in helmets, but they feel like they’re prepared for that moment, too.”
Heupel was one of many people to speak to the media on Friday. Some early enrollees like Tre Poteat and Jack VanDorselaer also spoke to the media.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill