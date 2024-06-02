Josh Palmer Named One of NFL's "Most Underappreciated" Players
Former Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Josh Palmer has a big upcoming season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer starred for the Tennessee Volunteers before heading off to the professional ranks. Palmer logged 99 receptions for 1,514 yards and eight touchdowns before being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Chargers are entering an interesting season on the offensive side of the football. Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and star quarterback Justin Herbert team up, but they lost their two top wide receivers from a season ago. Many are speculating who will be the top option for the LA team, and Palmer could be that man. In a recent piece, NFL.com's Gennaro Filice ranked him as one of the NFL's "most underappreciated" players.
"After taking over a cap-strapped roster this January, Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz decided to create financial flexibility by gutting the receiver room," Filice wrote. "In the absence of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who will emerge as Justin Herbert’s downfield target? Last year’s first-round pick, Quentin Johnston, left a lot to be desired in Year 1. This year’s second-round pick, Ladd McConkey, looks like he’ll do most of his work from the slot. So, when the Bolts' cannon-arm quarterback wants to cut it loose, who’ll test the defense on the perimeter? It seems like a lot of people are forgetting about Palmer, possibly due to his injury-riddled 2023 campaign. The fourth-year pro already has a nice rapport with Herbert -- as we saw in a handful of 100-yard outings over the past two seasons -- and he possesses the most well-rounded, polished game in this receiving corps."
