Live Updates - Tennessee Football vs ETSU
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to begin their college football home slate against the ETSU Buccaneers. This game will be an interesting one, as Tennessee hopes to be able to work through their depth in this one prior to a very tough matchup come next week when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs.
This game is set to be kicked off shortly after 3:30 PM EDT, as the Vols have the chance to pick up another large margin win on Saturday.
Editor's Note: Please remember to refresh the article in order to receive the updates. This will be a primary focus for the Vols On SI page per usual, so you can expect updates on key plays and everything the die-hard and casual Tennessee fans NEED to know. You can also find any pre-game info to know prior to the start of the game below the live updates portion of the article.
Live Updates - Tennessee vs ETSU Football
First Quarter: The Game has yet to kick off. The game is slated for 3:30 PM EDT, but will kick off a few minutes following 3:30 per usual.
Pregame Things to Know
Editor's Pregame Note: This section will also be updated before the game starts with relevant information.
Jersey: The Vols will be rocking the classic Orange jerseys with the White pants to start the season. This will be the second time they have used this combo this season through two games.
Betting: Tennessee enters this game as a -40.5 favorite according to Action Network.
Captains: Dominic Bailey, DeSean Bishop, Edwin Spillman, William Wright
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU