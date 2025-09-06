Volunteer Country

Live Updates - Tennessee Football vs ETSU

Bringing you Live Updates all game long, as the Vols take on the Bucs

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates a play during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025.
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates a play during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to begin their college football home slate against the ETSU Buccaneers. This game will be an interesting one, as Tennessee hopes to be able to work through their depth in this one prior to a very tough matchup come next week when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

This game is set to be kicked off shortly after 3:30 PM EDT, as the Vols have the chance to pick up another large margin win on Saturday.

Editor's Note: Please remember to refresh the article in order to receive the updates. This will be a primary focus for the Vols On SI page per usual, so you can expect updates on key plays and everything the die-hard and casual Tennessee fans NEED to know. You can also find any pre-game info to know prior to the start of the game below the live updates portion of the article.

Live Updates - Tennessee vs ETSU Football

First Quarter: The Game has yet to kick off. The game is slated for 3:30 PM EDT, but will kick off a few minutes following 3:30 per usual.

Pregame Things to Know

Editor's Pregame Note: This section will also be updated before the game starts with relevant information.

Jersey: The Vols will be rocking the classic Orange jerseys with the White pants to start the season. This will be the second time they have used this combo this season through two games.

Betting: Tennessee enters this game as a -40.5 favorite according to Action Network.

Captains: Dominic Bailey, DeSean Bishop, Edwin Spillman, William Wright

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football