Marshall Coach Proclaims "We Aren’t Just Here to Collect a Check" vs Georgia Football
Marshall head coach Tony Gibson reveals that the Thundering Herd have every intention of beating Georgia in their first game of the 2025 football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Marshall Thundering Herd are just days away from their return as the two teams converge on Sanford Stadium for the first game of the 2025 college football season. This will be just the second all-time meeting between these two programs and the first since the 2004 season.
While there are many questions surrounding the game for both programs, many experts and analysts do not believe the outcome is one of them, as the Dawgs are nearly 40-point favorites to emerge victorious.
But while the Dawgs are clear-cut favorites in this game, Thundering Herd head coach Tony Gibson feels that his team is not just heading to Athens to be a sacrificial lamb. The head coach revealed during a media presser earlier this week that he and his team have every intention to upset the Bulldogs in their home stadium.
"It's obviously a great opportunity for us, and I've said all week long that we're not going down there just to collect a check," said Gibson. "We are going to win the game. Can we? That's the unknown right now."
Marshall has a history of knocking off top-10 teams on the road, as the Thundering Herd handed Notre Dame a stunning loss during the 2022 season. The Fighting Irish were ranked eighth in the country at the time.
Kirby Smart and his staff have never lost a game to a non-power four opponent (excluding Notre Dame) and would like to avoid doing so this Saturday as the team gears up for what many believe will be another run at the College Football Playoff.
