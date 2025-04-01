Minnesota Vikings Need to Select This Tennessee Volunteer in the NFL Draft

Volunteer Country

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee’s Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) celebraes Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott’s (55) sack during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (A nice clean celebration shot.) / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings need to select this Tennessee Volunteer during the 2025 NFL draft.

The 2025 NFL draft is less than a month away, which means franchises are working on zeroing in the prospects they hope to be able to select during this year's draft and which positions they feel the need to address during the big event.

ESPN's Jordan Reid recently released an article detailing which needs teams need to address during the draft and a player they could draft outside of the first round to address that need. For the Minnesota Vikings, it was Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.

"After adding Allen and Hargrave in splash-free agent moves, Minnesota could another pass rush specialist," Reid wrote. "Norman-Lott played sporadically this season (20 or more snaps in only five out of 13 games), but his hand power and explosiveness were unmatched."

Norman-Lott started his career at Arizona State and then transferred to the Tennessee Volunteers. He finished his college career with 89 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. He had four sacks this past season for the Volunteers.

Norman-Lott is projected to be selected in the third round this year, according to NFLmockdraftdatabase.

Omarr Norman-Lott NFL Combine Results:

Height: 6017
Weight: 291
Arm: 33 ¾”
Hand: 10 ¾”
Vertical: 31.50"
Bench Press:
Broad Jump: 9'5"
40-yard: Did not run

Jonathan Williams
