Music Video That Shows Tennessee Volunteers Star Releases
Yung Honcho's "Sellin Hope" highlighting fan favorite Volunteer finally releases.
Famous Knoxville, Tennessee rapper Yung Honcho released a new song recently.
The song was titled “Sellin Hope” and has been a highly anticipated snippet since the teaser was released. In the teaser we saw a current Tennessee Vols defensive back and wide receiver in the video.
Boo Carter was the player to be seen. Carter had a successful true freshman season as a defensive back and punt returner. During the off-season reports indicated that the Tennessee Volunteers would use Carter on offense.
Carter played both ways in high school with Chattanooga Christian High School and Bradley Central. He has yet to take a snap at wide receiver.
Shortly after the teaser released, the song released which many Tennessee fans have been excited for after seeing Carter in the video.
You can watch the full video below.
