NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys Projected to Select Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson in 3rd Round
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates currently project Sampson to be selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round (No. 76 overall), a landing spot that would reunite him with former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton.
Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson is quietly becoming one of the most intriguing playmakers available in the 2025 NFL Draft. A former Louisiana track star turned SEC standout, Sampson’s explosiveness, vision, and consistent production have elevated his draft stock — and some of the industry’s biggest names are taking notice.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates currently project Sampson to be selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round (No. 76 overall), a landing spot that would reunite him with former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton. The potential connection makes perfect sense — Dallas is in need of backfield speed and versatility, and Sampson’s familiarity with Milton could add another layer of comfort as both players transition to the NFL.
Sampson enters the draft listed at 5'8 1/8" and 200 pounds, a compact frame that he uses to his advantage as a slashing, quick-footed runner. Sampson accelerates through narrow running lanes, makes sharp cuts without losing speed, and has the burst to break explosive plays against even the SEC’s fastest defenses.
His 2024 campaign cemented him as one of the SEC’s most productive backs. Sampson carried the ball 258 times for 1,491 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry while scoring 22 rushing touchdowns. Over three seasons in Knoxville, Sampson rushed for 2,492 yards and 35 touchdowns, showcasing steady improvement and big-play capability.
While most draft analysts project Sampson as a Day 3 selection, his skill set could push him into the third round if a team falls in love with his speed and production — exactly the scenario Kiper and Yates envision with the Cowboys at pick No. 76. Dallas could deploy Sampson as a dynamic change-of-pace back, capable of creating explosive plays in space and contributing to the passing game. The potential to reunite with Milton only strengthens this fit for Vols fans.
If Dallas pulls the trigger in the third round, Dylan Sampson could emerge as one of the most talked-about rookie playmakers in 2025 — ready to flip field position in an instant and carve out a key role in one of the league’s most high-profile offenses.
