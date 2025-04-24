Volunteer Country

NFL Draft: The 10 Greatest Tennessee Volunteers Ever Drafted

From legendary quarterbacks to punishing defenders, Tennessee’s NFL legacy is as deep as it is decorated. As the next wave of Volunteers heads to the league in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’ll carry the weight of history — and the potential to add their name to this elite list,

Al Wilson, former University of Tennessee and Denver Broncos player, announces the Denver pick during the second day of the NFL Draft Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Gw52920 / George Walker IV / Tennessean.com
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches and Tennessee celebrates reaching 387 all-time draft picks, the Volunteers’ place in college football history is as firm as ever. From Hall of Famers to perennial Pro Bowlers, Tennessee has long been a pipeline to the pros — producing legends on both sides of the ball.

With that in mind, we take a look back at the 10 greatest Tennessee Volunteers ever drafted, ranked by career impact, accolades, and NFL legacy.

  1. Peyton Manning (QB) – No. 1 Overall, 1998 | Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) attempts to break free from Tennessee Titans defensive end Antwan Odom (98
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) attempts to break free from Tennessee Titans defensive end Antwan Odom (98) at the Adelphia Coliseum in Nashville on Sept. 19, 2004. The Titans lost 31-17 in their home opener. / Shelley Mays / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most iconic quarterbacks in NFL history, Manning’s résumé speaks for itself: 5x NFL MVP, 2x Super Bowl champion, 14x Pro Bowler, and first-ballot Hall of Famer. Drafted No. 1 overall by the Colts in 1998, he redefined quarterback play and built one of the most cerebral careers the league has ever seen.

2. Reggie White (DE) – No. 4 Overall (USFL Supplemental), 1984 | Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 18, 1992: Washington, DC, USA; FILE PHOTO; Reggie White #92 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Washington R
Oct 18, 1992: Washington, DC, USA; FILE PHOTO; Reggie White #92 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Washington Redskins at RFK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Known as the “Minister of Defense,” White terrorized offensive lines for over a decade. He earned 13 Pro Bowl selections, was a 2x NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and still ranks among the top in all-time sacks. His blend of power, speed, and leadership made him one of the most feared defenders in NFL history.

3. Jason Witten (TE) – 3rd Round, 2003 | Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) is confronted by Eagles' cornerback Lito Sheppard (26) during a 2007 game at Texas
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) is confronted by Eagles' cornerback Lito Sheppard (26) during a 2007 game at Texas Stadium. Dallas Eagles3 / Torin Halsey / USA TODAY NETWORK

A model of consistency, Witten became one of the most productive tight ends ever. He tallied over 13,000 receiving yards, earned 11 Pro Bowl selections, and was the heart of the Cowboys’ offense for nearly two decades. Not bad for a Day 2 pick.

4. Doug Atkins (DE) – 1st Round, 1953 | Cleveland Browns

Nov 1963; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears defensive end Doug Atkins (81) on the bench during the 1963 season
Nov 1963; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears defensive end Doug Atkins (81) on the bench during the 1963 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Atkins revolutionized defensive line play with his size and athleticism. He was a 8x Pro Bowler, 7x All-Pro, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Though he began with Cleveland, he made his name with the Chicago Bears, becoming a generational defensive talent.

5. Jamal Lewis (RB) – No. 5 Overall, 2000 | Baltimore Ravens

Jamal Lewi
Nov 19, 2006; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back (31) Jamal Lewis carries the ball for his second of three touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images Copyright © James Lang / James Lang-Imagn Images

A bruising back with rare breakaway speed, Lewis rushed for 2,066 yards in 2003 — one of the greatest single seasons by a running back in NFL history. A Super Bowl champion with Baltimore, he topped 10,600 rushing yards over his career.

6. Eric Berry (S) – No. 5 Overall, 2010 | Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (29) against the New England Patriots during the AFC
Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (29) against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A defensive leader and comeback story for the ages, Berry earned 5 Pro Bowl nods and 3 All-Pro selections while overcoming a cancer diagnosis mid-career. His athleticism and instincts made him one of the league’s elite safeties during his prime.

7. Alvin Kamara (RB) – 3rd Round, 2017 | New Orleans Saints

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) looks on before the game aga
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Though Kamara transferred from Alabama and spent just a portion of his career in Knoxville, his NFL impact is undeniable. A 5x Pro Bowler with over 80 total touchdowns and unmatched versatility, Kamara has redefined the modern dual-threat back.

8. Willie Gault (WR) – 1st Round, 1983 | Chicago Bears

Nov 9, 1986; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears receiver Willie Gault (83) prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buc
Nov 9, 1986; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears receiver Willie Gault (83) prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

A speedster in every sense, Gault was part of the legendary 1985 Super Bowl champion Bears. His Olympic-level speed stretched defenses and made him a perfect fit for Mike Ditka’s offense.

9. Al Wilson (LB) – 1st Round, 1999 | Denver Broncos

Dec. 3, 2006; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker (56) Al Wilson against the Seattle Seahawks at Invesco Field at Mile
Dec. 3, 2006; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker (56) Al Wilson against the Seattle Seahawks at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Seattle defeated Denver 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images © 2006 Mark J. Rebilas / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A dominant presence in the middle, Wilson was a 5x Pro Bowler and leader of the Broncos’ defense in the early 2000s. His aggressive play style and leadership made him a fan favorite and locker room anchor.

10. Trey Smith (OL) –6th Round, 2021| Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championshi
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trey Smith’s story is one of perseverance, power, and proving doubters wrong. Once a five-star recruit and cornerstone of Tennessee’s offensive line, Smith’s draft stock plummeted due to medical concerns surrounding blood clots in his lungs. But since landing with the Kansas City Chiefs as a sixth-round pick, he’s done nothing but dominate. Smith is a 2x Super Bowl champion and just earned his first Pro Bowl nod. He is an anchor in the middle for the Chiefs.

As the next wave of Volunteers head to the league in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’ll carry the weight of history — and the potential to add their name to this elite list.

