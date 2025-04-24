NFL Draft: The 10 Greatest Tennessee Volunteers Ever Drafted
From legendary quarterbacks to punishing defenders, Tennessee’s NFL legacy is as deep as it is decorated. As the next wave of Volunteers heads to the league in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’ll carry the weight of history — and the potential to add their name to this elite list,
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches and Tennessee celebrates reaching 387 all-time draft picks, the Volunteers’ place in college football history is as firm as ever. From Hall of Famers to perennial Pro Bowlers, Tennessee has long been a pipeline to the pros — producing legends on both sides of the ball.
With that in mind, we take a look back at the 10 greatest Tennessee Volunteers ever drafted, ranked by career impact, accolades, and NFL legacy.
- Peyton Manning (QB) – No. 1 Overall, 1998 | Indianapolis Colts
One of the most iconic quarterbacks in NFL history, Manning’s résumé speaks for itself: 5x NFL MVP, 2x Super Bowl champion, 14x Pro Bowler, and first-ballot Hall of Famer. Drafted No. 1 overall by the Colts in 1998, he redefined quarterback play and built one of the most cerebral careers the league has ever seen.
2. Reggie White (DE) – No. 4 Overall (USFL Supplemental), 1984 | Philadelphia Eagles
Known as the “Minister of Defense,” White terrorized offensive lines for over a decade. He earned 13 Pro Bowl selections, was a 2x NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and still ranks among the top in all-time sacks. His blend of power, speed, and leadership made him one of the most feared defenders in NFL history.
3. Jason Witten (TE) – 3rd Round, 2003 | Dallas Cowboys
A model of consistency, Witten became one of the most productive tight ends ever. He tallied over 13,000 receiving yards, earned 11 Pro Bowl selections, and was the heart of the Cowboys’ offense for nearly two decades. Not bad for a Day 2 pick.
4. Doug Atkins (DE) – 1st Round, 1953 | Cleveland Browns
Atkins revolutionized defensive line play with his size and athleticism. He was a 8x Pro Bowler, 7x All-Pro, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Though he began with Cleveland, he made his name with the Chicago Bears, becoming a generational defensive talent.
5. Jamal Lewis (RB) – No. 5 Overall, 2000 | Baltimore Ravens
A bruising back with rare breakaway speed, Lewis rushed for 2,066 yards in 2003 — one of the greatest single seasons by a running back in NFL history. A Super Bowl champion with Baltimore, he topped 10,600 rushing yards over his career.
6. Eric Berry (S) – No. 5 Overall, 2010 | Kansas City Chiefs
A defensive leader and comeback story for the ages, Berry earned 5 Pro Bowl nods and 3 All-Pro selections while overcoming a cancer diagnosis mid-career. His athleticism and instincts made him one of the league’s elite safeties during his prime.
7. Alvin Kamara (RB) – 3rd Round, 2017 | New Orleans Saints
Though Kamara transferred from Alabama and spent just a portion of his career in Knoxville, his NFL impact is undeniable. A 5x Pro Bowler with over 80 total touchdowns and unmatched versatility, Kamara has redefined the modern dual-threat back.
8. Willie Gault (WR) – 1st Round, 1983 | Chicago Bears
A speedster in every sense, Gault was part of the legendary 1985 Super Bowl champion Bears. His Olympic-level speed stretched defenses and made him a perfect fit for Mike Ditka’s offense.
9. Al Wilson (LB) – 1st Round, 1999 | Denver Broncos
A dominant presence in the middle, Wilson was a 5x Pro Bowler and leader of the Broncos’ defense in the early 2000s. His aggressive play style and leadership made him a fan favorite and locker room anchor.
10. Trey Smith (OL) –6th Round, 2021| Kansas City Chiefs
Trey Smith’s story is one of perseverance, power, and proving doubters wrong. Once a five-star recruit and cornerstone of Tennessee’s offensive line, Smith’s draft stock plummeted due to medical concerns surrounding blood clots in his lungs. But since landing with the Kansas City Chiefs as a sixth-round pick, he’s done nothing but dominate. Smith is a 2x Super Bowl champion and just earned his first Pro Bowl nod. He is an anchor in the middle for the Chiefs.
As the next wave of Volunteers head to the league in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’ll carry the weight of history — and the potential to add their name to this elite list.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava