NFL Teams Say Former Player's Talent was 'Wasted' by the Tennessee Volunteers
NFL teams at the Senior Bowl believe a former Volunteers' talent was wasted by Tennessee.
The Senior Bowl wrapped up this past week as college football players from all over the country got the opportunity to showcase their talents in front NFL organizations. The Tennessee Volunteers had a handful of players at the event, and some NFL teams formed a very strong opinion about one of Tennessee's former players.
104.5 The Zone's Zach Lyons, was speaking to team's at the Senior Bowl last week about Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott and that they feel the Volunteers did not use him enoug during his time in Knoxville.
"I don't know where he plays on this Tennessee team, because everybody I've talked to down here considers him a first round talent," said Lyons. "I don't know if I'd go that far. I think maybe a second round [talent], but I will say this -- I don't think Tennessee used him enough at the University of Tennessee. That's the general feeling I've gotten from talking to a few people down here on the sidelines that are from various companies and NFL teams, is that Tennessee kind of wasted Omarr Norman-Lott. And I thought that was so interesting. They got so heavy into a rotation."
Norman-Lott started his career at Arizona State and then transferred to the Tennessee. He finished his college career with 89 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. He had four sacks this past season for the Volunteers.
Tennessee had a very strong defensive unit this past season and they had another star on the defensive line in the form of James Pearce Jr. Head coach Josh Heupel certainly seemed to have gotten the most out of his defense the last two seasons and Norman-Lott certainly played a role in that.
