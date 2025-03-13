Volunteer Country

Nico Iamaleava Shares Truthful Amari Jefferson Statement

Amari Jeffreson has already caught the attention of Nico Iamaleava just days into Spring practice

Caleb Sisk

Amari Jefferson on his visit to Tennessee
Amari Jefferson on his visit to Tennessee / Amari Jefferson
In this story:

Amari Jeffreson has already caught the attention of Nico Iamaleava just days into Spring practice

Tennessee added players through the transfer portal that had many fans excited for the upcoming season. Amari Jefferson is the lone wide receiver to transfer in to Knoxville. Jefferson transferred from Alabama after spending one season with the Crimson Tide and red-shirting after seeing no action. Jefferson was previously committed to Tennessee baseball before flipping to the Crimson Tide. He was also a huge target for Coach Josh Heupel in the 2024 recruiting class.

Nico Iamaleava had the opportunity to speak to the media following Wednesday's practice. He shared a promising statement on Jefferson just three practices in.

“Amari Jefferson, man, yeah it’s been great man. He’s only been out with us catching balls so far, you know he’s still coming back from injuries and stuff. Yeah man it’s been great to have Amari.”

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football