Nico Iamaleava Shares Truthful Amari Jefferson Statement
Amari Jeffreson has already caught the attention of Nico Iamaleava just days into Spring practice
Tennessee added players through the transfer portal that had many fans excited for the upcoming season. Amari Jefferson is the lone wide receiver to transfer in to Knoxville. Jefferson transferred from Alabama after spending one season with the Crimson Tide and red-shirting after seeing no action. Jefferson was previously committed to Tennessee baseball before flipping to the Crimson Tide. He was also a huge target for Coach Josh Heupel in the 2024 recruiting class.
Nico Iamaleava had the opportunity to speak to the media following Wednesday's practice. He shared a promising statement on Jefferson just three practices in.
“Amari Jefferson, man, yeah it’s been great man. He’s only been out with us catching balls so far, you know he’s still coming back from injuries and stuff. Yeah man it’s been great to have Amari.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill