Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman Shares Honest Statement on Former Vols QB Nico Iamaleava
Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach Marcus Freeman shares his honest statement on Nico Iamaleava amid drama and reports
News about Nico Iamaleava and his representatives requesting more money and compensation went viral on Thursday, which led to Iamaleava's no-call-no-show on Friday's practice. This ultimately led to Josh Heupel making a tough decision to move on from the starting QB.
Many have started to react to this and have continued into this week's news, including Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, who shared his honest opinion on the Iamaleava situation.
“Yeah, I think that’s a situation that became public, but I think it happens all over the country. You know I think you have representatives for players and representatives for universities that are having those discussions, but that one was a public one, and the reality is that our player are getting compensated and deserve to get compensated, but what you don’t want to do and I’m sure you’ve heard many coaches say is you don’t want players to make a temporary decision based off a temporary situation that’s going to effect the long term. Transactional decisions aren’t always the best ones for your future, and I think every situation is different. I think every football program is different, but at the end of the day, you want to do what’s right for college football. Between what’s right for college football and what’s right for our player, but you don’t want this public disagreement to really tarnish what’s so good about our profession and sport,” Freeman said in a recent interview with ON3 Sports.
Iamaleava has yet to find a new home, as many teams are now reportedly waiting to see what Iamaleava's demands are.
