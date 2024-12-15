Ohio State AD Warns Buckeyes Fans of Rabid Fans From Tennessee Volunteers
Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork warns Ohio State Buckeyes Fans not to sell tickets to "Rabid Tennessee fans" who are going to "invade the Shoe" in their playoff matchup.
It's the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, and with it comes the first edition of the home playoff games in college football. The Tennessee Volunteers head to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend and it's arguably the most anticipated first round matchup between the two programs.
Tennessee Volunteer fans are known for their loyalty and extreme lengths they will go to to support their sports programs, something that Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork is all too aware of. "Don't sell your tickets," Bjork told a local Columus radio station, 97.1 the Fan's Morning Juice. "Tennessee fans, they're rabid fans. They are going to invade the Shoe. Let's make sure we don't have as much orange in there as people think."
Tennessee was alloted just 3500 tickets in the more that 102k seat stadium. It's left Tennessee fans doing everything they can to purchase tickets to the matchup.
