Savion Hiter Names Finalist, Sets Official Dates - Where Things Stand with Tennessee

Caleb Sisk

2026 4-star RB Savion Hiter during an unofficial visit to Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Savion Hiter)
The Tennessee Volunteers' No. 1 target at the running back position, Savion Hiter, has named his finalist and set official dates. Here's where things stand with Hiter and the Vols.

If you haven't noitced, the Tennessee Volunteers are going to run the football under head coach Josh Heupel. And there's little to no doubt about the success rate of that approach either. The Volunteers have led the SEC in rushing for true straight seasons. They've produced multiple 1,000 yard rushers at the running back position and have been bolstered by the RB room. Something that doesn't seem to be slowing down in Knoxville.

Their success at the position has paid dividends on the recruiting trail as well, and continues to do so in the class of 2026 as the Nation's No. 1 running back, Savion Hiter has narrowed his recruitment down to his finalists. Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State are the programs that will get the fianl crack at Hiter.

Hiter has also set his official visit dates:
- Ohio State (May 30th)
- Georgia (June 6th)
- Michigan (June 13th)
- Tennessee (June 20th)

The Vols getting the last crack at Hiter speaks volumes about where they stand in this race at the moment. Hiter has visited twice unofficially, including most recently in November during the home game against Kentucky.

