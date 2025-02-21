Volunteer Country

Tennessee EDGE, James Pearce Jr Predicted to Shine At NFL Combine

Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr is expected to shine at the NFL Combine to potentially rise his stock.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) runs during a football game between Tennessee and Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, August 31, 2024.
Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) runs during a football game between Tennessee and Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, August 31, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr is expected to shine at the NFL Combine to potentially rise his stock.

Tennessee has many prospects that will be attending the NFL combine this year, none more anticipated than James Pearce Jr.

Pearce is a force off the edge as he finished his Tennessee career with 19 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception. Having a quieter season than they last didn’t change Pearce’s projection much as many believe Pearce will be a first round pick.

The Athletic released an article titled “Which 2025 NFL Draft prospects will show off at the combine? Revisiting Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List,” discussing many players including Pearce who is one of the ‘“freak athletes” to be listed.

“He has been productive for a good Vols defense, posting a team-high 13 TFLs, 7.5 sacks and 10 QB hurries in 2024,” Feldman said. “As a sophomore, the 6-5, 243-pounder wowed folks in the Citrus Bowl when he clocked 23 mph on a pick six against Iowa, turning in one of the fastest GPS measurements of any FBS play all season. Vols coaches have told me Pearce is a legit 4.4-caliber talent. He has become a bit of a polarizing prospect, but he should impress in the testing part of the draft process.”

Pearce is expected to be one of the first edge rushers to be taken in this year’s draft. He was the captain up front and solidified himself as one of the greatest edge rushers in school history.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football