Tennessee Football Draft Prospects for Day Two of 2025 NFL Draft
Tennessee football prospects for the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.
The 2025 NFL draft kicked off on Thursday with the first round and Tennessee Volunteers EDGE James Pearce was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 26th overall pick. The Falcons traded up to get Pearce too, so they clearly thought highly of the former Vol. As the draft heads into day two though, which former Vols can fans expect to see come off of the board?
The first name to keep an eye on is running back Dylan Sampson. ESPN's Matt Miller projects Sampson to go to the Kansas City Chiefs in his latest round two mock draft. There were two running backs selected in the first round, with Ashton Jeanty being selected sixth overall and Omarion Hampton going to the Chargers, so maybe there is a surge for running backs on day two.
Omarr Norman-Lott is another name to keep an eye on on Friday. He is currently being projected as a third round pick. Outside of those two names though, it seems like it might be a relatively quite day for the Volunteers. Saturday is setting up to be the big day for all of the former Volunteers.
