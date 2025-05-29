Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Kickoff Times Revealed For First Three Games of 2025 Season

Kickoff times for the Tennessee Volunteers' first three games of the season have been revealed.

Christian Kirby

Smokey during the Orange & White spring game in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Smokey during the Orange & White spring game in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers' 2025 season is just a few months away and as the return of Volunteer football inches closer, more details regarding the 2025 college football season have begun to be revealed.

The latest details include the kickoff times, as well as their broadcast locations for the Vols' first three games of the season. Tennessee's season opener against the Syracuse Orange will kick off at noon and be aired on ABC, their matchup against East Tennessee State will be at 3:30 and air on SEC Network+, and their week three bout with the Georgia Bulldogs will kickoff at noon and air on ABC.

The Vols will be looking to achieve a 3-0 record for the second straight season under head coach Josh Heupel and are hoping to build off of the momentum from their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance from just a season ago.

