Tennessee Football Kickoff Times Revealed For First Three Games of 2025 Season
Kickoff times for the Tennessee Volunteers' first three games of the season have been revealed.
The Tennessee Volunteers' 2025 season is just a few months away and as the return of Volunteer football inches closer, more details regarding the 2025 college football season have begun to be revealed.
The latest details include the kickoff times, as well as their broadcast locations for the Vols' first three games of the season. Tennessee's season opener against the Syracuse Orange will kick off at noon and be aired on ABC, their matchup against East Tennessee State will be at 3:30 and air on SEC Network+, and their week three bout with the Georgia Bulldogs will kickoff at noon and air on ABC.
The Vols will be looking to achieve a 3-0 record for the second straight season under head coach Josh Heupel and are hoping to build off of the momentum from their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance from just a season ago.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement