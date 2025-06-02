Tennessee Football Looks To Break Alarming Streak During 2025 College Football Season
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to end a rather concerning streak as they head into the 2025 college football season.
In less than 100 days, Tennessee Football will make its triumphant return to the gridiron as the Vols look to reach the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. It is no secret, however, that to do so, Josh Heupel and his team will have to overcome a handful of challenges.
Given the drama of the Nico Iamaleava departure and the regular scheduling of Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, one challenge, in particular, has gone somewhat unnoticed but is extremely important. In order for Tennessee to secure a College Football Playoff birth, the team all but needs to end a historic losing streak.
That losing streak is to none other than the Arkansas Razorbacks. Despite the fact the Vols have experienced more success over the past decade, Tennessee is currently on nearly a 15-year losing streak to the Razorbacks and has lost four meetings in a row, the longest losing streak by the Volunteers in series history.
In fairness to Tennessee, the four losses have taken place over 14 years with three of the four losses occurring on the road in Fayetteville. This year's matchup between the two schools will take place in Neyland Stadium for the first time since 2015 as the Vols will be looking to upset last year's upset loss.
Although, defeating Arkansas does not guarantee Tennessee a slot in next year's college football (nor is it the more important step to doing so), ending a more than decade-long losing streak to what should be an inferior team this season will be crucial to Tennessee's 2025 season.
The Volunteers will take on the Razorbacks in Knoxville on Saturday, October 11th. A TV network and kickoff time for this matchup has not yet been announced.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement