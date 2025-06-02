Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Looks To Break Alarming Streak During 2025 College Football Season

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to end a rather concerning streak as they head into the 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby

Oct 5, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 19-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In less than 100 days, Tennessee Football will make its triumphant return to the gridiron as the Vols look to reach the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. It is no secret, however, that to do so, Josh Heupel and his team will have to overcome a handful of challenges.

Given the drama of the Nico Iamaleava departure and the regular scheduling of Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, one challenge, in particular, has gone somewhat unnoticed but is extremely important. In order for Tennessee to secure a College Football Playoff birth, the team all but needs to end a historic losing streak.

That losing streak is to none other than the Arkansas Razorbacks. Despite the fact the Vols have experienced more success over the past decade, Tennessee is currently on nearly a 15-year losing streak to the Razorbacks and has lost four meetings in a row, the longest losing streak by the Volunteers in series history.

In fairness to Tennessee, the four losses have taken place over 14 years with three of the four losses occurring on the road in Fayetteville. This year's matchup between the two schools will take place in Neyland Stadium for the first time since 2015 as the Vols will be looking to upset last year's upset loss.

Although, defeating Arkansas does not guarantee Tennessee a slot in next year's college football (nor is it the more important step to doing so), ending a more than decade-long losing streak to what should be an inferior team this season will be crucial to Tennessee's 2025 season.

The Volunteers will take on the Razorbacks in Knoxville on Saturday, October 11th. A TV network and kickoff time for this matchup has not yet been announced.

Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

