Tennessee Football Names Captains For Playoff Game Against Ohio State
Tennessee football names their captains for the Vols big game on Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.
Tennessee is set to participate in their first college football playoff game in program history as the 12-team playoffs kick-off.
They are taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes inside Ohio Stadium in front of 102,000+ fans supporting both the Vols and the Buckeyes.
Tennessee has already announced who the captains will be in the game on Saturday. The captains are all seniors as expected.
Below are the captains.
- Bru McCoy
- Omari Thomas
- Keenan Pili
- Matthew Salansky
- Cooper Mays
Tennessee will look to win against the Buckeyes so they can book a trip to the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.
