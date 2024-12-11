Tennessee Football: Positions The Vols Need To Target In The Transfer Portal
Tennessee needs to add to these positions as portal season is in full swing.
Tennessee and other schools across the nation are looking to add to their roster for next season through the transfer portal. With Tennessee being listed as one of the top expected spenders in the portal there are some positions they would like to prioritize.
Here are some positions that Tennessee fans can expect the Vols to target in this year’s transfer portal.
Wide Receiver
The Vols are losing a lot here. They will be losing two starters due to eligibility loss. Those starters include Bru McCoy and the Vols leading receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. They will also lose at least Kaleb Webb and Chas Nimrod to the portal it seems as they have both already announced their departure from the program. The Vols are expecting to return Squirrel White, Chris Brazzell, Mike Matthews, Braylon Staley, and Nathan Leacock. They will also be adding Travis Smith Jr, Radarious Jackson, and Joakim Dodson. One can expect the Vols to land two wide receivers in the portal as they look to add weapons for their star QB next season.
Offensive Line
The Vols are losing a lot in the offensive line group, and there is uncertainty about whether Andrej Karic will be granted another year of eligibility. They will be losing Cooper Mays and Javontez Spraggins who are both starters on the inside. They will likely turn to at least William Satterwhite at center but will also need to look at the tackle position with Dayne Davis and John Campbell out the door. With Bennett Warren being a fast riser and David Sanders Jr. coming to town the Vols will likely prioritize the interior more but you can expect them to add to this group.
Defensive Line
If you’re Tennessee you have to add to this defensive line. You have a great group of incoming freshmen but the lack of veteran depth is concerning. They will be losing Dominic Bailey, Omari Thomas, Bryson Eason, and Elijah Simmons at the bare minimum. It’s also very possible they lose James Pearce Jr. who is expected to be a first-round draft pick. Tennessee will expect some big plays out of Joshua Jospehs, Jaxson Moi, Daevin Hobbs, and Caleb Herring who will have bigger roles.
Tennessee may add to the rest of their positions. One to key in on is RB as they like to have 3/4 guys they can rely on at all times. With Dylan Sampson possibly leaving for the draft that would require a lot out of Daune Morris and Cameron Seldon who are both question marks. Of course they will still have Peyton Lewis and DeSean Bishop but with that group one injury could doom the rushing attack.
