Tennessee Football's Jordan Matthews Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee has another transfer portal entry on Friday. Jordan Matthews has announced he will be entering the portal.
In this story:
Tennessee has another transfer portal entry on Friday. Jordan Matthews has announced he will be entering the portal.
Tennessee had one of their defensive backs hit the transfer portal. This news started to develop on Friday when Jordan Matthews announced that he would be transferring away from the Tennessee team and transferring to a new school.
Matthews served as a backup cornerback this season for the Vols and was a player that fans were expecting to see later in his career.
Matthews was a second year player out of Louisiana and was a four-star out of high school. He will likely land at a power four school when his decision on a new school is announced.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports
Follow Our Website
Published