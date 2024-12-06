Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football's Jordan Matthews Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee has another transfer portal entry on Friday. Jordan Matthews has announced he will be entering the portal.

Caleb Sisk

Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jordan Matthews (24) gator chomps as defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) carries a deflated inflatable alligator after a game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jordan Matthews (24) gator chomps as defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) carries a deflated inflatable alligator after a game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee has another transfer portal entry on Friday. Jordan Matthews has announced he will be entering the portal.

Tennessee had one of their defensive backs hit the transfer portal. This news started to develop on Friday when Jordan Matthews announced that he would be transferring away from the Tennessee team and transferring to a new school.

Matthews served as a backup cornerback this season for the Vols and was a player that fans were expecting to see later in his career.

Matthews was a second year player out of Louisiana and was a four-star out of high school. He will likely land at a power four school when his decision on a new school is announced.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football