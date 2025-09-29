Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
Tennessee edge rusher Joshua Josephs has delivered one of the defining performances of the year. After a dominant outing that highlighted his consistency and ability to change a game, he earned Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week honors.
A Defensive Statement
Josephs recorded nine tackles in Tennessee’s overtime road win against Mississippi State, setting the tone with relentless pressure off the edge. But his awareness and athleticism turned defense into offense when the Vols needed it most.
In the fourth quarter, after Tyre West's huge sack and forced fumble, Josephs scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown. The play flipped momentum in a hostile environment, energizing the Tennessee sideline and quieting the home crowd.
That moment proved to be the turning point, fueling a comeback that ended with Tennessee securing a critical conference victory in overtime.
Recognition from the Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl’s weekly awards highlight college players whose performances impact games while projecting well to the NFL. Josephs’ mix of size, speed, and instincts has intrigued scouts, but his ability to produce in pressure situations has elevated his stock.
Leadership Emerging
Josephs’ performance reflects his growth from a rotational piece to a defensive cornerstone. His nine-tackle day showcased both physicality and discipline, anchoring a Tennessee defense that has shown flashes of dominance this season.
For the Volunteers, having Josephs emerge as a consistent playmaker is vital as they head deeper into SEC play. His knack for producing momentum-shifting plays could be the difference in tight matchups down the stretch.
NFL Future in Focus
With the Senior Bowl closely monitoring his development, Josephs’ recognition is more than just a weekly honor. It is another step toward solidifying his place in the 2026 NFL Draft conversation. For now, Tennessee fans will savor his impact on Saturdays, where his defensive heroics continue to fuel the Vols’ push for conference contention.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?