Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week

Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs delivered nine tackles and a fumble return touchdown to swing momentum in an overtime SEC road win.

Josh Greer

Joshua Josephs | Senior Bowl
Joshua Josephs | Senior Bowl
Tennessee edge rusher Joshua Josephs has delivered one of the defining performances of the year. After a dominant outing that highlighted his consistency and ability to change a game, he earned Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week honors.

A Defensive Statement

Josephs recorded nine tackles in Tennessee’s overtime road win against Mississippi State, setting the tone with relentless pressure off the edge. But his awareness and athleticism turned defense into offense when the Vols needed it most.

In the fourth quarter, after Tyre West's huge sack and forced fumble, Josephs scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown. The play flipped momentum in a hostile environment, energizing the Tennessee sideline and quieting the home crowd.

That moment proved to be the turning point, fueling a comeback that ended with Tennessee securing a critical conference victory in overtime.

Recognition from the Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl’s weekly awards highlight college players whose performances impact games while projecting well to the NFL. Josephs’ mix of size, speed, and instincts has intrigued scouts, but his ability to produce in pressure situations has elevated his stock.

Leadership Emerging

Josephs’ performance reflects his growth from a rotational piece to a defensive cornerstone. His nine-tackle day showcased both physicality and discipline, anchoring a Tennessee defense that has shown flashes of dominance this season.

For the Volunteers, having Josephs emerge as a consistent playmaker is vital as they head deeper into SEC play. His knack for producing momentum-shifting plays could be the difference in tight matchups down the stretch.

NFL Future in Focus

With the Senior Bowl closely monitoring his development, Josephs’ recognition is more than just a weekly honor. It is another step toward solidifying his place in the 2026 NFL Draft conversation. For now, Tennessee fans will savor his impact on Saturdays, where his defensive heroics continue to fuel the Vols’ push for conference contention.

Published
