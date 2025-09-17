Volunteer Country

Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?

Should this be the end of the running back battle for the Tennessee Volunteers?

Caleb Sisk

Georgia defensive back JaCorey Thomas (20) and Georgia inside linebacker Kris Jones (28) chase after Tennessee running back Star Thomas (9) during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025.
The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple different players that are worth mentioning in the running back room, as they have five guys that are legit running backs in the SEC at this time. Two of these backs will take the back seat, as at least one will redshirt, and the other very well could.

Those two being the true freshmen, Daune Morris, and the other being Justin Baker. Nothing about them says they aren't talented, but the three backs ahead of them are simply more prepared, and their time will come.

Now that we have seen a quarter of the season, is it time to go with a clear cut running back one? I believe it is.

I believe your running back one moving forward is Star Thomas. In all three games, he was the most impressive back, and especially in the Georgia game, he was the best back when given fewer opportunities than DeSean Bishop. Bishop is a great back, and so is Peyton Lewis, but the majority of the snaps may start to go to Thomas if things continue to go the way that they have been. He is a very talented running back who will fight forward and refuse to go down, which has that extra yardage type of mentality. He has solid speed and a great build to him that is intriguing to say the least.

All three backs will be utilized against the UAB Blazers, for yet another look at how deep this position truly is.

