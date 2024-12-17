Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Signee David Sanders Jr Practices With Vols Ahead Of Playoff Game

Tennessee's highest-rated recruit to join the roster David Sanders Jr was practicing with the Vols this morning ahead of their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee held a practice this morning ahead of their war against Ohio State on Saturday. However one thing that stood out about this is that the true freshmen were practicing as well.

This is something that the Vols have done for years as they let their incoming true freshmen practice with the team ahead of their bowl game however this time it’s before the biggest game since 1998.

One of the players to practice is David Sanders Jr who was a five-star offensive tackle. He was also the highest rated commit to commit to Josh Heupel and Tennessee in this class.

The incoming true freshmen will not have eligibility for this game but will be practicing with the Vols until they can touch the field during the spring game.

You can watch the video of David Sanders warming up with the Vols ahead of practice below.

