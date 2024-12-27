Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Target Josh Thompson Commits To LSU Tigers

Tennessee transfer portal target Josh Thompson has announced he will be transferring from Northwestern to LSU on Friday.

Caleb Sisk

Josh Thompson in an LSU jersey
Josh Thompson in an LSU jersey / Josh Thompson
In this story:

Tennessee transfer portal target Josh Thompson has announced he will be transferring from Northwestern to LSU on Friday.

Tennessee was targeting one of the top inside offensive linemen in the transfer portal.

Northwestern guard transfer Josh Thompson announced his destination and future school. On Friday Thompson announced he would be transferring to LSU.

Tennessee was trending for Thompson before LSU reportedly gained traction with the talented offensive lineman from Northwestern.

Thompson was rated as the top offensive lineman in the portal before committing to the Tigers.

Tennessee has already landed one transfer on the offensive line in Wendell Moe Jr. who announced he would transfer from Arizona earlier in the month. Tennessee will add more to the portal class however they have started slow so far. They are expected to make big moves.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football