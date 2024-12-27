Tennessee Football Target Josh Thompson Commits To LSU Tigers
Tennessee transfer portal target Josh Thompson has announced he will be transferring from Northwestern to LSU on Friday.
Tennessee was targeting one of the top inside offensive linemen in the transfer portal.
Northwestern guard transfer Josh Thompson announced his destination and future school. On Friday Thompson announced he would be transferring to LSU.
Tennessee was trending for Thompson before LSU reportedly gained traction with the talented offensive lineman from Northwestern.
Thompson was rated as the top offensive lineman in the portal before committing to the Tigers.
Tennessee has already landed one transfer on the offensive line in Wendell Moe Jr. who announced he would transfer from Arizona earlier in the month. Tennessee will add more to the portal class however they have started slow so far. They are expected to make big moves.
