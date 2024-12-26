Tennessee Football: The Latest On Onis Konanbanny
Onis Konanbanny is still committed to Tennessee even though he didn't sign. Here is the latest.
Tennessee only had one commit during the early signing period not sign this season. That commit is Onis Konanbanny who visited Florida just a few weeks before early signing day began.
Many believed that if he had to sign during the early signing day period he would’ve flipped and signed with Florida Gators.
Konanbanny is expected to sign to a school during the February period with Florida and Tennessee remaining as the top two schools. He is still committed to the Vols as of now and will likely remain committed until his final decision.
So where do the Vols stand now? One could say that it still seems from an outsider looking in that Konanbanny is still trending to the Florida Gators over the Tennessee Volunteers.
Tennessee has focused a lot on the transfer portal. It remains a question mark who he will sign with although he is currently committed to the Vols.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Ohio State Overwhelms Tennessee in Playoff Matchup to Advance to Rose Bowl
- Tennessee Football DB Christian Harrison Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee vs Middle Tennessee: Volunteers Look to Stay Undefeated
- Is Tennessee Football Looking To Add A Transfer Running Back?
- What's Next for Tennessee Following the Playoff Loss to Ohio State?
- Tennessee Football Lands Arizona Transfer OL Wendell Moe
- Joakim Dodson Talks Decision To Sign With Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Tight End Miles Kitselman Could Possibly Return
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports