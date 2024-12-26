Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football: The Latest On Onis Konanbanny

Onis Konanbanny is still committed to Tennessee even though he didn't sign. Here is the latest.

Caleb Sisk

Onis Konanbanny on a visit to Tennessee
Onis Konanbanny on a visit to Tennessee /
Tennessee only had one commit during the early signing period not sign this season. That commit is Onis Konanbanny who visited Florida just a few weeks before early signing day began.

Many believed that if he had to sign during the early signing day period he would’ve flipped and signed with Florida Gators.

Konanbanny is expected to sign to a school during the February period with Florida and Tennessee remaining as the top two schools. He is still committed to the Vols as of now and will likely remain committed until his final decision.

So where do the Vols stand now? One could say that it still seems from an outsider looking in that Konanbanny is still trending to the Florida Gators over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee has focused a lot on the transfer portal. It remains a question mark who he will sign with although he is currently committed to the Vols.

Caleb Sisk
