Tennessee Football Transfer Commits to North Carolina
A Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver transfer is joining North Carolina after spending multiple seasons with the Vols
In this story:
A Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver transfer is joining North Carolina after spending multiple seasons with the Vols
The Tennessee Volunteers have done a decent job thus far of keeping their roster together. One of the players to recently announce their transfer is set to join Bill Belichick.
Dayton Sneed is now set to transfer to the North Carolina Tar Heels after announcing he would be entering the portal days before it opened. He was the first player to enter the portal in this cycle.
He finished the season with one catch for 12 yards this season and in 2023 he finished with one catch and 7 yards.
