Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Transfer Commits to North Carolina

A Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver transfer is joining North Carolina after spending multiple seasons with the Vols

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receiver Dayton Sneed (82) on the field during the Orange & White spring game, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Orangewhite0415 0763
Tennessee wide receiver Dayton Sneed (82) on the field during the Orange & White spring game, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Orangewhite0415 0763 / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

A Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver transfer is joining North Carolina after spending multiple seasons with the Vols

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a decent job thus far of keeping their roster together. One of the players to recently announce their transfer is set to join Bill Belichick.

Dayton Sneed is now set to transfer to the North Carolina Tar Heels after announcing he would be entering the portal days before it opened. He was the first player to enter the portal in this cycle.

He finished the season with one catch for 12 yards this season and in 2023 he finished with one catch and 7 yards.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football