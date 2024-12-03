Tennessee Football Vysen Lang Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee losses their first player to the portal.
In this story:
Tennessee had their first transfer of the season. This transfer comes on Tuesday just days before the portal officially opens up for the nation. No player can officially enter the portal but can announce their plans.
The player to enter the portal for the Vols is Vysen Lang who is a backup offensive lineman currently for the Vols. This is a big hit not because he is a starter but simply due to the fact he is an underclassman and would likely experience at least some playing time next season.
Tennessee is expecting a few more transfers during the portal season however they shouldn't face any issues gaining players from the portal.
