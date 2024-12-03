Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Vysen Lang Enters Transfer Portal

Caleb Sisk

Sep 2, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Vysen Lang (51) waits to take the field before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Tennessee had their first transfer of the season. This transfer comes on Tuesday just days before the portal officially opens up for the nation. No player can officially enter the portal but can announce their plans.

The player to enter the portal for the Vols is Vysen Lang who is a backup offensive lineman currently for the Vols. This is a big hit not because he is a starter but simply due to the fact he is an underclassman and would likely experience at least some playing time next season.

Tennessee is expecting a few more transfers during the portal season however they shouldn't face any issues gaining players from the portal.

