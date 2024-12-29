Tennessee Football: Which Vols Hit The Portal?
These Tennessee Vols hit the portal during the winter transfer portal window.
The transfer portal has officially closed for Tennessee as the winter window has come to an end and the portal will not open back up until mid-April. Most of the damage to Tennessee has already been done.
The good news for Tennessee and other teams is just because the portal window closes does not mean that players cannot commit to schools. The players in the portal are all still fair game it’s just players who are not in the portal are not fair game.
Tennessee lost many players. With only one portal addition thus far many fans will expect the Vols to start to bring in additions in the month of January.
Here are all of the winter transfer portal entries from the Tennessee roster.
- WR: Kaleb Webb (Maryland)
RB: Khalifa Keith (Appalachian State)
IOL: Vysen Lang
LB: Jalen Smith (Mississippi State)
CB: Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt)
QB: Ryan Damron
WR: Chas Nimrod
TE: Luke Shouse
WR: Nathan Leacock
WR: Nate Spillman
RB: Cameron Seldon
Edge: Jayson Jenkins
Star: Christian Harrison
QB: Gaston Moore
TE: Charlie Browder
TE: Holden Staes
WR: Squirrel White
WR: Mike Matthews
