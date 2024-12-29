Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football: Which Vols Hit The Portal?

University of Tennessee WR Squirrel White (3) speaks to the press on media day at the campus in Knoxville, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
These Tennessee Vols hit the portal during the winter transfer portal window.

The transfer portal has officially closed for Tennessee as the winter window has come to an end and the portal will not open back up until mid-April. Most of the damage to Tennessee has already been done.

The good news for Tennessee and other teams is just because the portal window closes does not mean that players cannot commit to schools. The players in the portal are all still fair game it’s just players who are not in the portal are not fair game.

Tennessee lost many players. With only one portal addition thus far many fans will expect the Vols to start to bring in additions in the month of January.

Here are all of the winter transfer portal entries from the Tennessee roster.

  • WR: Kaleb Webb (Maryland)
    RB: Khalifa Keith (Appalachian State)
    IOL: Vysen Lang
    LB: Jalen Smith (Mississippi State)
    CB: Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt)
    QB: Ryan Damron
    WR: Chas Nimrod
    TE: Luke Shouse
    WR: Nathan Leacock
    WR: Nate Spillman
    RB: Cameron Seldon
    Edge: Jayson Jenkins
    Star: Christian Harrison
    QB: Gaston Moore
    TE: Charlie Browder
    TE: Holden Staes
    WR: Squirrel White
    WR: Mike Matthews

