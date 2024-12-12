Tennessee Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Volunteer Country

Nate Spillman officially enters the transfer portal. He is the fourth player at the position to enter so far.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receiver Nate Spillman (80) stopping for the camera before the start of the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee just lost their fourth wide receiver to the transfer portal as Nate Spillman entered his name into the portal.

He joins Chas Nimrod, Kaleb Webb, and Nathan Leacock in the portal. He is the second wide receiver to enter on Thursday following the lead of Leacock. Similar to Leacock, Spillman didn’t see much playing time for the Vols.

This is a hit to the depth for the Vols as he wasn’t expected to be a starter next season with Squirrel White, Chris Brazzell, and Mike Matthews currently being front runners for that.

For more portal information stay tuned with Tennessee on SI.

