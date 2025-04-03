Tennessee Pushing Arion Carter To Be "Best LB In The Country"
Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter had a strong sophomore campaign. Still, linebackers coach William Inge expects more in 2025.
In 2024, the Tennessee Volunteers had one of their strongest seasons in modern program history. They earned their first College Football Playoff berth, one of three SEC programs selected for the most prestigious postseason event in college football. They made it there behind one of the most stout defenses in the country, led by top NFL Draft prospects and experienced veterans.
However, the Vols lost many of those defensive stars this offseason. They need experienced players to step up in 2025 on that side of the football to achieve similar feats. Linebacker Arion Carter is one of those players the coaching staff expects to take a leap. He recorded 68 tackles, seven for loss, six pass deflections, and an interception in his sophomore season, but linebackers coach William Inge wants even more this year.
"We’re pushing him to make sure that he keeps the 10,000-foot view, so he can see everything that’s going on around him," Inge told reporters on Wednesday. "Not just knowing his job, but knowing all the guys around him. Not just seeing a respective formation, but knowing what are the three to four things that could happen on these given plays."
"If we could have that thought process continue to expand very fast, the game slows down, you make more plays, everyone knows who you and you become the best linebacker in the country – and that’s what we’re pushing him to be able to become, along with all of the other guys in the room as well."
Carter will lead a young linebacker room alongside fellow junior Jeremiah Telander. Telander logged 43 tackles, four for loss, and three fumble recoveries during his sophomore season.
