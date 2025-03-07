Tennessee Spring Depth Chart Preview - Vols Defense
The Tennessee Volunteers start spring practice on Friday, and the media will get their first look at the newest Volunteers. While many positions will have a new starter, not many know how it will go.
Tennessee on SI has put together a projection on how they feel the starting depth chart will look entering spring practice.
Defensive End:
DE1: Dominic Bailey/Tyre West
DE2: Bailey/West
This battle is going to be something to watch. Bailey has been in the system for a long time and has seen a lot of success, however, West is a freak of nature. West has made the best of his time at Tennessee. West is someone who deserves the opportunity to start, and he will have the opportunity to do so if he can win this battle.
Nose Tackle:
NT1: Jaxson Moi
NT2: Nathan Robinson/Isaiah Campbell/Carson Gentle
Moi was a great addition to the Volunteers last year after joining through the transfer portal. After playing backup to the Vols starting defensive tackles Omarr Norman Lott and Omari Thomas, Moi is set to be a starter. Tennessee on SI projects a three-way battle for the second-string spot with Isaiah Campbell being in the mix. Campbell joins the Vols as a true freshman and a former five-star. In-state Carson Gentle also has had his name overlooked, but he can make some noise this spring and find himself with play time come fall.
Defensive Tackle:
DT1: Bryson Eason
DT2: Daevin Hobbs
Eason deserves to start… It’s as simple as that. He has waited his turn however, Hobbs is no slouch. Hobbs could start at many different places and Tennessee on SI projects both players to see plenty of opportunities this fall to play, even alongside each other. Both of these players returning to Knoxville is huge for Tennessee and bigger than fans might think.
Defensive End:
DE1: Joshua Josephs
DE2: Jordan Ross/Caleb Herring
Let’s not forget how good Caleb Herring was in his freshman year. Unfortunately, he didn’t see much playing time last season and has started to fall in the depth chart. He will have the chance to battle with former five-star defensive end Jordan Ross, who many fans and coaches brag about. Both players will back up Josephs, who is arguably the best returning Volunteer on the defense.
Middle Linebacker:
MLB1: Jeremiah Telander
MLB2: Edwin Spillman
Telander is an excellent linebacker. While there are many things he can improve on, fans couldn’t have asked for much more out of the linebacker, who had to step up when Keenan Pili went down with an injury. He will be backed up by Spillman out of Lipscomb Academy. Spillman is a hard nose linebacker who will be a great ballplayer in Knoxville. Spillman will see valuable minutes for the Vols as long as he stays healthy.
Weak Side Linebacker:
WLB: Arion Carter
WLB: Jordan Burns
Carter has been a great asset for the Volunteers. He continues to get better and better. He is the perfect guy for someone like Burns to learn under. Burns redshirted for the Vols and didn’t have much playing time last year; that will likely change this season when he is the backup to Carter.
Cornerback:
CB1: Jermod McCoy (when healthy)
* Kaleb Beasley
Kaleb Beasley is a star. When given the opportunity, he will shine, similar to his days at Lipscomb. There was a reason the Vols wanted him very badly as a recruit. McCoy is injured, but when he returns this is his job. He was the best defensive back for the Volunteers and arguably the best cornerback in the SEC last season after a magnificent year following his transfer to Tennessee from Oregon State.
Cornerback:
CB2: Rickey Gibson (if he stays)
* Jalen McMurray
McMurray is a solid addition for this Volunteers defense, although he didn’t spend much time on the field. He will likely have a bigger role this year for the Volunteers. His role determines how the Gibson situation goes. Many anticipate him to return, and if that’s the case, he will once again be a starter.
Star:
Star1: Boo Carter
Star 2: Jourdan Thomas
Thomas is finally back to being healthy, and he will likely play a similar role as Christian Harrison did before transferring to Cincinnati. He will likely play even more with Carter now playing on both offense and defense, he will need time to be off the field to catch a break. Carter is an athlete and will make plays when he is on the field. There is no way you don’t start him at the star position after having a great freshman season.
Safety:
S1: Andrew Turrentine
S2: Christian Charles
Turrentine is back with the Vols this season and will once again be a starter. He has had some up and down moments in the Orange and White, but he has consistently improved in this system. Christian Charles returns for another season and will once again be a role player for the Volunteers with the opportunity of making an impact this spring to move his place up in the depth chart.
Safety:
S1: Jakobe Thomas
S2: Jourdan Thomas
S3: John Slaughter/Edrees Farooq
Thomas had a lot of big moments with the Volunteers last season, mostly known for his hard-hitting capability. While Will Brooks leaves due to eligibility loss, a new chapter opens with Thomas, who could be an X factor. You can’t leave Thomas out; he is too good to leave off the field for a long period of time. He deserves to play, even if that means being a backup to multiple positions. He will have the opportunity to prove he deserves to start. Farooq is entering his second year, following behind a third-year player in John Slaughter. Slaughter has been a player that the coaches talk highly about similar to Farooq. This battle will be one to watch.
