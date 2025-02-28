Tennessee's Bru McCoy Details What Makes Mike Matthews Special
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy details what makes wide receiver Mike Matthews so special at the NFL scouting combine.
The Tennessee Volunteers have a good number of former players representing the program at the NFL Combine this week. One of which is wide receiver Bru McCoy and he had the opportunity to speak to the media on Friday.
During his time at the podium Tennessee Volunteers on SI asked McCoy about the up and coming wide receiver Mike Matthews and what makes him so special. McCoy went on to detail Matthews' work ethic and added in a story he had about working out with the young Volunteer this offseason.
Matthews was rated as a five-star prospect coming out of Parkview High School in the state of Georgia. Matthews showed flashes of his potential during his first spring game last year and finished his 2024 season with seven receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Tennessee had multiple wide receivers depart the roster this offseason which means Matthews will likely see an expanded role in the offense. He hasn't quite yet showed his full potential, but if he works as hard as McCoy says he does, Volunteer fans will likely have nothing to worry about.
Tennessee Volunteers NFL Combine Invites:
- Dylan Sampson, RB
- Bru McCoy, WR
- Dont'e Thornton. Jr., WR
- Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
- James Pearce Jr., DL
- Elijah Simmons, DL
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill