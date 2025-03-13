Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Chris Brazzell Reportedly Taking on a Leadership Role in the WR Room

Chris Brazzell is taking on a leadership role in Tennessee's wide receiver room this Spring.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) waves to the crowd after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA college football game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) waves to the crowd after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA college football game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee has a fresh and young wide receiver room this year. This has been a big talk of the Spring, as Nico Iamaleava has taken on a leadership role with the Vols reviewers this spring.

He isn’t the only player to do that as he called on one wide receiver to step up. That wide receiver is Chris Brazzell, who enters his second season as a Volunteer.

Iamaleava spoke to the media about this young WR group and how Brazzell and himself have made progress working together.

“I’ve taken that leadership role in trying to lead the young guys in that receiver room. We’ve got a lot of young guys in the receiver room and obviously Chris Brazzell is taking that next step and taking lead of that receiver room. I asked him to watch over those young guys and make sure they’re ready to go when their number gets called. I think just collectively us as a whole and us doing it together has been a big part for us this spring.”

