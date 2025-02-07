Tennessee's James Pearce Projected to Have a Huge Rookie Season in NFL Mock Draft
Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was projected to have a monster rookie season in the latest NFL mock draft.
The NFL combine is rapidly approaching which also means the NFL draft is near. The Tennesse Volunteers have one player that is projected to go somewhere in the first round, it will just be a matter of which team wants him first. And based on the latest NFL mock draft, there might be a lot more lining up for this one.
NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund released her latest NFL mock draft and she uses a model to determine which players in the draft class would create the most wins for each NFL franchise. For former Tennessee Volunteer James Pearce Jr., it was the Arizona Cardinals. Not only does Frelund think Pearce Jr. would fit in with the Cardinals' defense, she thinks he could have a monster rookie season.
"My model really likes Pearce’s upside in a front that values his alignment versatility," Frelund wrote. "Based on his burst, he projects as pass rusher who could earn at least eight sacks in Year 1."
Pearce Jr. was a star player on Tennessee's defense for the last two seasons and some believed he had first overall pick potential heading into last season. He may not be slotted in the top ten right now but being projected as a first round pick with the NFL combine in a few weeks is a great place to be as a prospect.
