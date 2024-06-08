National Analyst Sees Big Things For Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava could be in for a big first season as a starter, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava won over the Volunteers during his recruiting process, and it's why they decided to build their football program around the vision of him under center. It's been over two years since he initially pledged his commitment to the University of Tennessee, and now the national pundits are following Tennessee's initial backing of Iamaleava.
247Sports national analyst Josh Pate, as have several other outlets, identified Iamaleava as a potential breakout star in the 2024 college football season. However, Pate doubled down on his stance, elaborating that "that dude will end up being a household name in college football."
Iamaleava accounted for four touchdowns during his first career start against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, earning game MVP honors. It was the first glimpse at what he could consistently be for the Volunteers moving forward, and it's partly why the Tennessee Volunteers can be found in any preseaosn College Football Playoff conversation.
