Tennessee Vols to Tennessee Titan Pipeline? Titans Eyeing a Pair of Vols in NFL Draft
With both Thornton and Norman-Lott on their radar, the idea of a Vol-to-Titan pipeline is no longer just a fan-driven hope — it’s a realistic scenario.
A Vol-to-Titan Pipeline? Titans Eyeing Vols Duo — Dont’e Thornton Jr and Omarr Norman-Lott.
The Tennessee Titans may be building more than just their draft board — they could be laying the foundation for a new pipeline from Knoxville to Nashville.
Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, two key contributors for the Tennessee Volunteers last season, are both official Top 30 visits with the Titans.
Top 30 visits are valuable draft resources — and the fact that these aren’t designated local visits speaks volumes. The Titans aren’t just doing their due diligence. They’re making it clear that Thornton and Norman-Lott are firmly in play as draft targets.
It’s not often that NFL franchises have the opportunity to keep homegrown collegiate stars in-state — but the Titans may have that chance in this year’s draft. With both Thornton and Norman-Lott on their radar, the idea of a Vol-to-Titan pipeline is no longer just a fan-driven hope — it’s a realistic scenario.
For the Titans, adding these two would bring instant familiarity and marketability to a roster undergoing transition. It’s not just about filling positional needs — it’s about connecting the brand to the heart of Tennessee football.
Thornton is a dynamic deep threat at the NFL level. His 25.4 yards per catch in 2024 led all of college football among receivers with 20+ receptions. Pair that explosiveness with his 6’4” frame and sub-4.4 speed, and Thornton is a weapon waiting to be unleashed in the right system.
Norman-Lott, meanwhile, brings disruptive to the defensive line. Despite being slightly undersized for an interior lineman, his 9.5 sacks over two seasons in the SEC speak to his relentless motor and ability to create havoc in the trenches.
A draft pairing of Thornton and Norman-Lott would be about more than just talent evaluation — it would symbolize a bridge between two of Tennessee’s biggest football brands. From Neyland Stadium’s checkerboard end zones to Nissan Stadium’s Sunday crowds, the storyline practically writes itself.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava