Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Announce Home Opener Uniforms vs ETSU

Tennessee releases their home opener uniforms for Tennessee vs ETSU

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee offensive lineman Jesse Perry (72) during the Vol Walk before a game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024.
Tennessee offensive lineman Jesse Perry (72) during the Vol Walk before a game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee volunteers have done a great job when it comes to the start of their football season, as they have already played their very first game of the season. They walked away with a huge victory and the very first week of the season as they defeated the Syracuse Orange 45-26 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

They can finally say that they have their very first true home game on Saturday when they take on the ETSU Buccaneers in the very first game of the season that will be played in Neyland Stadium. This game is anticipated to be another win for the Vols, but in what would likely be a blowout fashion.

There are many things that a team typically does before game day, including their uniform announcement, which the Vols have done in their final year and season opener in the Nike jerseys before switching to Adidas

They released their home opener uniforms through an announcement on Thursday.

The Vols will be in the typical home uniforms, as they will be repping the Orange and White for the home opener. Tennessee opened the season with the grey uniforms last year against the Chattanooga Mocs, which won't be the case for the 2025 opener.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football