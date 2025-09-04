Tennessee Volunteers Announce Home Opener Uniforms vs ETSU
The Tennessee volunteers have done a great job when it comes to the start of their football season, as they have already played their very first game of the season. They walked away with a huge victory and the very first week of the season as they defeated the Syracuse Orange 45-26 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
They can finally say that they have their very first true home game on Saturday when they take on the ETSU Buccaneers in the very first game of the season that will be played in Neyland Stadium. This game is anticipated to be another win for the Vols, but in what would likely be a blowout fashion.
There are many things that a team typically does before game day, including their uniform announcement, which the Vols have done in their final year and season opener in the Nike jerseys before switching to Adidas
They released their home opener uniforms through an announcement on Thursday.
The Vols will be in the typical home uniforms, as they will be repping the Orange and White for the home opener. Tennessee opened the season with the grey uniforms last year against the Chattanooga Mocs, which won't be the case for the 2025 opener.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU