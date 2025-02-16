Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Appears In Popular Rapper's Music Video
Tennessee defensive back and wide receiver Boo Carter was recently involved in something you don’t see a college athlete involved in every day.
Knoxville rapper Yung Honcho aka Honcho Lucky released a teaser showing his music video for a new song titled “Sellin Hope”.
At the beginning of this video, we see Carter. Carter has been a fan favorite since his Knoxville arrival last winter.
Honcho’s success has made him Knoxville’s most successful artist and his fandom for Tennessee has been made crystal clear. Honcho has become one of the most loved rappers in Tennessee while Carter continues to be a star across the nation.
