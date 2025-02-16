Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Appears In Popular Rapper's Music Video

Caleb Sisk

Nov 2, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates after a tackle against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Boo Carter makes appearance in Yung Honcho's music video

Tennessee defensive back and wide receiver Boo Carter was recently involved in something you don’t see a college athlete involved in every day.

Knoxville rapper Yung Honcho aka Honcho Lucky released a teaser showing his music video for a new song titled “Sellin Hope”.

At the beginning of this video, we see Carter. Carter has been a fan favorite since his Knoxville arrival last winter.

Honcho’s success has made him Knoxville’s most successful artist and his fandom for Tennessee has been made crystal clear. Honcho has become one of the most loved rappers in Tennessee while Carter continues to be a star across the nation.

