Tennessee Volunteers Football 2025 Schedule Released

The Tennessee Volunteers 2025 football schedule has been released.
While the 2024 college football season has not officially wrapped up, the SEC has gone ahead and released the 2025 schedules for each conference member. The conference opponents for each team will not change but what will change is the order in which teams will face those opponents.
The Tennessee Volunteers handled their 2024 slate well as they only lost two games to Arkansas and Georgia. That was good enough to earn them a playoff spot and with quarterback Nico Iamaleava returning for another season, they have to feel pretty good about next season. So with that being said, here is what the 2025 football schedule looks like for the Volunteers:
Tennessee Volunteers 2025 Football Schedule:
- Week 1: Aug. 30 - Tennessee vs Syracuse (ATL)
- Week 2: Sept. 6 - ETSU @ Tennessee
- Week 3: Sept. 13 - Georgia @ Tennessee
- Week 4: Sept 20 - UAB @ Tennessee
- Week 5: Sept 27 - Tennessee @ Miss State
- Weel 6: Oct. 4 - BYE
- Week 7: Oct. 11 - Arkansas @ Tennessee
- Week 8: Oct. 18 - Tennessee @ Alabama
- Week 9: Oct. 25 - Tennessee @ Kentucky
- Week 10: Nov. 1 - Oklahoma @ Tennessee
- Week 11: Nov. 8 - BYE
- Week 12: Nov. 15 - New Mexico St @ Tennessee
- Week 13: Nov. 22 - Tennessee @ Florida
- Week 14: Nov. 29 - Vanderbilt @ Tennessee
