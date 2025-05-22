Tennessee Volunteers Football Ranked Inside Top 15 in Latest Spring Rankings For ESPN
According to the latest rankings by ESPN, the Tennessee Volunteers are ranked inside of the top 15.
The college football season is less than 100 days away as teams are full steam ahead on their preperations for the upcoming year. As the return of college football quickly approaches, experts and analysts are beginning to get a better idea as to where teams will be ranked.
ESPN recently took the liberty to create their own preseason projections for teams, which utilizes three seperate factors to rank programs. The factors used were returning production, recent recruiting, and results from the previous four seasons.
Utilizing these metrics, the Tennessee Volunteers landed at the 13 spot in the top 25 rankings, which is the fifth highest out of any team in the SEC. The Vols are looking to build off their first College Football Playoff appearance from just a season ago and make a deeper run during the 2025 season.
Tennessee will not be without its fair share of challenges this season however. The Volunteers are only returning 51% of last year's production and were surprisingly left without a quarterback following the Nico Iamaleava drama. Despite this, the program has an excellent chance to be a College Football Playoff contender once again.
The Vols will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta as they face the Syracuse Orange at noon on Saturday, August 30th. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that Tennessee controls 3-0. It will be the teams' first matchup since 2001.
