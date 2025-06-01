Tennessee Volunteers Have a Unique Opportunity Ahead of 2025 Season According to CBS
According to CBS Sports, the Tennessee Volunteers have a unique opportunity they can take advantage of before the 2025 college football season begins.
The college football season is fast approaching as teams prepare for their 2025 slate of college football. With talented players more spread out across the sport than ever, teams have more an more questions to address on their roster than ever before.
One program in particular that has a handful of questions is the Tennessee Volunteers who had the proverbial rug pulled from under them this spring when their quarterback shockingly hit the transfer portal.
However, some experts believe the Vols could use the many questions and doubts about the program to their advantage. According to CBS Sports, Tennessee has the unique opportunity to use the press surrounding its current situation as "motivational fuel" ahead of the 2025 season.
"In the aftermath of Nico Iamaleava's transfer to UCLA and Tennessee's subsequent signing of Joey Aguilar as a plug-and-play starter, most have sold their stock on the Volunteers' getting back to the playoff." Wrote CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. "And Josh Heupel knows it. He lost his two best offensive players from last year's 10-win team and his top defender. He's one of the only coaches nationally coming off a playoff berth that can legitimately use the "nobody respects us" narrative to his advantage this summer."
The Vols will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta as they face the Syracuse Orange at noon on Saturday, August 30th. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that Tennessee controls 3-0. It will be the teams' first matchup since 2001.
