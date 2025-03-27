Tennessee Volunteers Have No First Rounders, Five Total Drafted in Latest Mock Draft
The Tennessee Volunteers didn't have a single first round pick but did have five total drafted in the latest NFL mock draft.
The 2025 NFL draft is less than a month away which means there is a better idea of which players are going to go in which rounds this year. The Tennessee Volunteers have a handful of players that are waiting to see what their professional destination will be and the latest NFL mock provided an inside look.
ESPN's Matt Miller released a complete seven round mock draft. Miller had five total Volunteers going in the draft, but a not a single one going in the first round. Here is what Miller had to say about some of the former Volunteers and where he had them going in the draft.
James Pearce, 49th overall, 2nd round, Cincinnati Bengals
"Getting Hendrickson to return is Cincinnati's biggest priority, but they need help opposite him with Sam Hubbard's retirement and Joseph Ossai's lack of development. Pearce is a productive player, though slightly undersized at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds. He had 17.5 sacks the past two seasons combined and has speed scouts love, running the 40 in 4.47 seconds with a 1.56-second 10-yard split. Pearce was once considered a top-10 overall prospect, but a lack of play strength and a pass-rush plan beyond speed rushes have caused concern around the league. But he has a high immediate ceiling as a pass-rush specialist."
Dylan Sampson, 67th overall, 3rd round, Cleveland Browns
"Sampson is one of my favorite backs in the draft, with home run speed on a 5-foot-8, 200-pound frame. He is also a dangerous receiving option."
Miller also had Omarr Norman-Lott going in the fourth round to the Miami Dolphins, Dont'e Thornton Jr. going in the fifth round to the New York Jets and Bru McCoy going in the fifth round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
