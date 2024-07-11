Tennessee Volunteers Ranked Inside Top Ten
The Tennessee Volunteers have been ranked inside of the top ten in the latest college football rankings.
The 2024 college football season is approaching rapidly and the takes are pouring in. That also means preseason rankings lists are being rolled out and Tennessee Volunteers fans should be pleased with the latest list.
College football analyst Greg McElroy released his preseason top 25 rankings for this college football season and the Tennessee Volunteers came in at number ten. Here is what McElroy had to say about why he ranked the Volunteers where he did:
"It's a little higher than most but I am taking the upside here. And I think back to last year too, I think about what Tennessee was and some of their less than stellar performances were almost entirely were revolving around the fact that receivers were open and receivers were missed. I don't think that is going to happen as often this year. So maybe I am way too heavily invested in the Nico Iamaleava Kool-aid, maybe I am just way too invested in it but I have watched enough tape. Whether it be his prep tape, whether it be watching him warm up before the Citrus Bowl a year ago, whether it be watching him during his only start against a solid Iowa defense, I've seen enough to believe that he is going to be pretty dang good,' said McElroy.
Being ranked at ten also means that the former Alabama quarterback also likely views the Volunteers as a playoff team, which would be a first in program history. They will have to get through some tough conference games with a first-year starting quarterback, but Tennessee certainly has the potential to end up in the top 12 this season.
