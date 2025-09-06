Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs ETSU Halftime Report

Tennessee is up big over ETSU as they enter the locker room

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel chat before Tennessee's home opener against ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 6, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel chat before Tennessee's home opener against ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 6, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers got off to an electric start in the 2025 home opener with a huge margin entering the half. The Tennessee Volunteers are entering the half ahead of the ETSU Buccaneers by a score of 48-7.

The Vols first scored with a touchdown pass from Aguilar to Chris Brazzell. Brazzell got in for the first time this season, as he is playing a new role as the starter and nearly every down player. They would later get three more touchdowns from Star Thomas and also a touchdown rush from Peyton Lewis.

The highlight of the half was the 53-yard touchdown bomb from Joey Aguilar to Mike Matthews, which is likely to make headlines.

Gilbert did his job in the kicking game, as he was able to nail two field goals. This was huge for him and this staff. He wasn't the only special team standout, as Boo Carter nearly returned the punts he received every time he touched the ball.

The defense did a great job, as they didn't give up a first down until the second quarter. This defense was electric all half long.

They have a whole half left to play, and the Vols are looking to extend their reps and their points as the depth will start to shine more in the second half of the football game.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football