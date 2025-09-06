Tennessee vs ETSU Halftime Report
The Tennessee Volunteers got off to an electric start in the 2025 home opener with a huge margin entering the half. The Tennessee Volunteers are entering the half ahead of the ETSU Buccaneers by a score of 48-7.
The Vols first scored with a touchdown pass from Aguilar to Chris Brazzell. Brazzell got in for the first time this season, as he is playing a new role as the starter and nearly every down player. They would later get three more touchdowns from Star Thomas and also a touchdown rush from Peyton Lewis.
The highlight of the half was the 53-yard touchdown bomb from Joey Aguilar to Mike Matthews, which is likely to make headlines.
Gilbert did his job in the kicking game, as he was able to nail two field goals. This was huge for him and this staff. He wasn't the only special team standout, as Boo Carter nearly returned the punts he received every time he touched the ball.
The defense did a great job, as they didn't give up a first down until the second quarter. This defense was electric all half long.
They have a whole half left to play, and the Vols are looking to extend their reps and their points as the depth will start to shine more in the second half of the football game.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU