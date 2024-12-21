Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs. Ohio State: Final Betting Line

Tennessee football is facing off against Ohio State in the Vols’ first ever College Football Playoff game. What do the oddsmakers think of the Vols’ chances?

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (10) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (10) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Vols and Buckeyes are ready to face off today in Columbus in the College Football Playoff First Round. The Vols have been underdogs ever since the matchup agaisnt Ohio State was announced a couple of weeks ago. That line has not moved much since.

The Vols are currently 7.5 point underdogs to the Buckeyes according to DraftKings. The national perception of this game has been in favor of Ohio State, and understandably so. The Buckeyes have showcased one of the most balanced teams in the country this season, boasting a high-powered offense led by a group of dynamic wide receivers and a stout defense anchored by safety Caleb Downs. Ohio State has consistently been one of the top-ranked teams in the nation and their experience in big-game situations, particularly in the College Football Playoff, makes them a formidable opponent.

For Tennessee, the key to pulling off the upset will likely hinge on their ability to dictate the tempo and capitalize on explosive plays. Running back Dylan Sampson, who has had a breakout season, will need to be at his best to challenge Ohio State’s front seven. The Vols’ defense will also need to find a way to pressure Will Howard and disrupt the Buckeyes’ rhythm. If Tennessee can create turnovers and limit mistakes, they could have a chance to beat the favored Buckeyes on their home turf.

