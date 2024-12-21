Tennessee vs. Ohio State: Final Betting Line
Tennessee football is facing off against Ohio State in the Vols’ first ever College Football Playoff game. What do the oddsmakers think of the Vols’ chances?
The Vols and Buckeyes are ready to face off today in Columbus in the College Football Playoff First Round. The Vols have been underdogs ever since the matchup agaisnt Ohio State was announced a couple of weeks ago. That line has not moved much since.
The Vols are currently 7.5 point underdogs to the Buckeyes according to DraftKings. The national perception of this game has been in favor of Ohio State, and understandably so. The Buckeyes have showcased one of the most balanced teams in the country this season, boasting a high-powered offense led by a group of dynamic wide receivers and a stout defense anchored by safety Caleb Downs. Ohio State has consistently been one of the top-ranked teams in the nation and their experience in big-game situations, particularly in the College Football Playoff, makes them a formidable opponent.
For Tennessee, the key to pulling off the upset will likely hinge on their ability to dictate the tempo and capitalize on explosive plays. Running back Dylan Sampson, who has had a breakout season, will need to be at his best to challenge Ohio State’s front seven. The Vols’ defense will also need to find a way to pressure Will Howard and disrupt the Buckeyes’ rhythm. If Tennessee can create turnovers and limit mistakes, they could have a chance to beat the favored Buckeyes on their home turf.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel Sounds Off on Players Entering Portal
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Transfer Portal Tracker
- BREAKING: Tennessee Basketball Ranked No. 1 in AP and Coaches Polls
- Game Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson Named SEC Player of the Year by USA TODAY
- LOOK: Jadon Perlotte Pictured Flipping To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel "Excited" About Tim Merritt Joining The Class
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports