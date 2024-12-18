Tennessee vs Ohio State: Who Has the Advantage at Quarterback?
In the matchup between Ohio State and Tennessee, which team has the advantage at quarterback?
This weekend, the Tennessee Volunteers and Ohio State Buckeyes will play one another for a spot in the quarterfinals, where they will face the Oregon Ducks. The Volunteers will be making the trip to Ohio for the game, which is perhaps the most highly anticipated game of the entire weekend.
Both teams are bringing in strong defensive units while both offenses have had their fair share of struggles this season. The Volunteers have found their groove this year behind the legs of Dylan Sampson while the Buckeyes have become a balanced offensive attack. So if this game came down to which quarterback could out-duel the other, which team holds the advantage?
Neither quarterback has experience in the college football playoffs, and even if they did, it may not matter because this is the first year that teams get to have home playoff games, and that likely will make a difference. So, in that regard, Will Howard certainly has an advantage there being on his home turf. However, Nico Iamaleava plays in the SEC, so big crowds are nothing new to him.
When it comes down to actual game play, both quarterbacks have the ability to create within the offense and extend plays. Howard's legs have become a major factor for the Buckeyes on offense and Iamaleava has shown just how elusive he is in the pocket. Howard is probably the better overall runner of the football, but both quarterbacks have to be accounted for as both a pass and run threat.
If we start diving into which quarterback would be more of a threat from a passing attack standpoint, it might be a slight edge but Iamaleava likely would be the quarterback to take in those positions. Tennessee hasn't been able to connect on deep shots consistently this season, but what Iamaleava has shown on film the last few weeks of the season was someone who is not afraid of the big throws, and will let it rip with chaos occurring in the pocket and ultimate confidence in what he is seeing on the field.
That's not to see Howard is a liability in the passing game because he has made some crucial throws for Ohio State throughout the season and has shown his ability to make big-time throws, throws like rolling to his right and cutting it across his body and hitting a wide receiver in stride on a dig route. But there has also been come inconsistencies and a propensity to turn the ball over, and that's comforting to hear when a secondary like Tennessee's is rolling into town.
