Tennessee vs Syracuse Updated Betting Odds: Vols Remain Heavy Favorite
An updated look at the betting odds for Tennessee's matchup vs Syracuse.
The Tennessee Volunteers are just a few days out from kicking off their 2025 season in Atlanta, GA,, against the Syracuse Orange.
Both programs are coming off successful seasons. The Volunteers made the college football playoff for the first time in program history and Fran Brown led the Orange to a 10-win season in his first season as the head coach. Both teams, however, will have new starting quarterbacks this season.
That doesn't appear to change anything for the Volunteers as they are still considered heavy favorites heading into this matchup. Tennessee enters this game as a 13.5-point favorite, according to Fan Duel. The over/under is set at 50.5 points.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters