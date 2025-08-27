Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Syracuse Updated Betting Odds: Vols Remain Heavy Favorite

An updated look at the betting odds for Tennessee's matchup vs Syracuse.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel disputes a call during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel disputes a call during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are just a few days out from kicking off their 2025 season in Atlanta, GA,, against the Syracuse Orange.

Both programs are coming off successful seasons. The Volunteers made the college football playoff for the first time in program history and Fran Brown led the Orange to a 10-win season in his first season as the head coach. Both teams, however, will have new starting quarterbacks this season.

That doesn't appear to change anything for the Volunteers as they are still considered heavy favorites heading into this matchup. Tennessee enters this game as a 13.5-point favorite, according to Fan Duel. The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse

  • Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color)
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

