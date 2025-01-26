The Negatives From The 2024 Season for The Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers made their first ever College Football Playoffs but came up short. Here are the negatives from the 2024 Season.
The Tennessee Volunteers entered the season projected to finish behind the likes of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, and Ole Miss by the SEC Media. Yet, they managed to finish third in the conference and were selected to compete in their first-ever College Football Playoff. Here are the Negatives from the 2024 Season.
Negatives From the 2024 Tennessee Vols Season
Sacks:
The Vols allowed (30) sacks during the 2024 season, most of which game during their biggest football games. QB, Nico Iamaleava was sacked (4) times in their loss to Arkansas, (5) times in their loss to Georgia, and another (4) times in their final loss to Ohio State. They will have to find ways to keep Iamaleava upright in year two as a starter, particularly in games in which their run game is actually managed by their opponent. The addition of five-star David Sanders Jr. at left tackle is a much-needed addition to the room entering 2025.
Deep Passing Game:
This Josh Heupel offense is predicated on running the football, there's no doubt about that. However, when they are at their best, as they were in the 2022 season — leading the nation in points per game and total offense — they punish teams for loading the box to stop the run. The Vols struggled to throw the ball down the field in 2024, both due to accuracy and inability to separate and win at a high level at the receiver position. They will have to clean things up down the field to truly open up this Vols offense.
Ohio State:
Now, the Buckeyes have since gone on a national title run perhaps unbefore seen prior, but the 42-10 dismantling of the Volunteers in their first ever playoff game isn't going to leave a proper taste in the mouth. The Buckeyes were seemingly an unstoppable force, but getting off to a 21-0 defecit on the road isn't the start that the Volunteers had in mind.
